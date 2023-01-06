Air India 'Pee-Gate' case: 'Totally false', 'blackmail angle possible' says accused's father2 min read . 06 Jan 2023
New twist and turns are popping up in the Air India 'Pee-Gate' case, as Shankar Mishra's father denied that his 34-year-old son could have urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26 and described it as a “totally false case", reported Hindustan Times.
"This is a totally false case. My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hours. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by the crew and then slept. From what I understand, he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up," news agency ANI quoted Shyam Mishra as saying.
Shyam denied that his son urinated on the woman and said, “I don't think he would do it. She (the victim) is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter."
He went on to add that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.
“She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must have demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something," Shyam Mishra added.
Following the incident came to limelight, the accused Shankar Mishra has been terminated by his company, Wells Fargo.
On Friday, the US financial services company in a statement said that the allegations against Shankar Mishra were "deeply disturbing".
"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo," the company said.
"We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them," the statement added.
Following the peeing incident, the Air India crew had allegedly taken Shankar Mishra to the woman, and told her that he wanted to apologise.
The woman in the complaint to the airline said that she was forced to face him as he begged to be spared, adding that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him.
According to the Delhi Police's FIR against the accused, he also begged her to not lodge a complaint.
With agency inputs.
