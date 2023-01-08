Bhattacharjee has claimed that there were 4 vacant seats in first class and despite that the woman was made to return to her soiled seat which also was stinking of urine. The doctor revealed that after the accused urinated on the old lady, the flight crew cleaned her seat, and kept blankets on seat smelling of urine, rather than offering her Shankar Mishra's seat.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}