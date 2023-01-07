Peeing on AI flight: Accused's father says, 'false case, blackmailing possible'

Air India's urination case has got a new twist. The father of the accused has come forward, defending his son, and said 'it was possibly a blackmailing case'. Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra said, "She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must have demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something".

