Peeragarhi flyover car deaths: Promised ‘dhanvarsha', 3 consumed poison-laced laddus; ‘Baba' arrested

The police have arrested an occult practitioner for allegedly killing three people in Delhi using poison-laced laddoos. The occult practitioner fed poison-laced laddoos to three persons, promising them ‘dhanvarsha’ - a shower of wealth, police said.

The accused has been identified as Kamruddin alias Baba. He's a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh who had been operating a tantric centre in Loni and Firozabad. He was also wanted in two murder cases in UP and Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said, “He was apprehended following a detailed technical and field investigation. He was involved in a well-planned conspiracy to eliminate the victims and rob them of cash and valuables.”

The incident came to light on February 8 when the police was informed of three persons lying unconscious in a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover.

The officer said Kamruddin lured his targets by promising them a windfall gain through 'tantric' rituals. After gaining their confidence, he allegedly administered to them poison mixed in ladoos and made them have liquor and soft drinks.

He fled with their money once they got unconscious.

The deceased were identified as Randhir (76), a resident of Baprola, Shiv Naresh (42), a property dealer from Nagli Dairy, and Laxmi (40), a resident of Jahangirpuri.

"All three were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. During inspection of the vehicle, police recovered liquor bottles, cold drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards and other personal belongings and documents," Sachin Sharma said.

While the family members had ruled out suicide, but expressed suspicion over their deaths which prompted the police to initiate an investigation.

The police found that one more person was in the car when the three were returning to Delhi. “Further analysis established that the person was Kamruddin, who had boarded the vehicle in Loni and later abandoned it at the place where it was found,” the officer said.

How Baba lured them? When questioned, Baba disclosed that a person named Salim had introduced Laxmi to him who then subsequently introduced the occultist to Shiv Naresh and Randhir.

Baba then convinced the three to perform a pooja, promising them dhanvarsha. He also instructed them to get ₹2 lakh with liquor and cold drinks which he said was essential for the pooja.

As part of the ritual, he offered them poison-laced laddoos and liquor inside the car.

"As per his disclosure, after the victims consumed the poison-laced laddoos and drinks, they started feeling unwell and eventually lost consciousness. He then took away the cash and fled," the officer said.

"He was earlier booked in 2014 under sections 143, 363 and 302 of the IPC at Raja Khera Police Station in Dholpur in Rajasthan. He was also named in another FIR in 2025 under sections 103(1) and 123 of the BNS at Makhkhanpur Police Station in Firozabad in UP," the officer added.