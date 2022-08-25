The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the central government did not cooperate with the investigation into the Pegasus spyware cases. Further SC-appointed probe panel found some kind of malware in 5 phones out of 29 examined by technical committee. The panel submitted report to apex court in three parts, one part suggests law to protect right to privacy of citizens.

Pegasus is spyware developed by the Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group that allows operators to stealthily invade a target's mobile device, giving them access to contacts, messages and movement history. NSO has been connected to a number of scandals resulting from alleged misuse by customers of its flagship Pegasus phone surveillance software.

Critics, including human rights groups and outside researchers, say customers have abused Pegasus to keep tabs on journalists, rights activists and political dissidents.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)