Pegasus hearing: Centre didn't cooperate with probe, says Supreme Court. Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the central government did not cooperate with the investigation into the Pegasus spyware cases. Further SC-appointed probe panel found some kind of malware in 5 phones out of 29 examined by technical committee. The panel submitted report to apex court in three parts, one part suggests law to protect right to privacy of citizens.