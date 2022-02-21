Pegasus row: Committee set up to look into spying charges submits report in SC

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pegasus row: A technical committee set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists have submitted its interim report in Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court will take up pending petitions for hearing on February 23.

In October last year, the apex court set up the three-member technical committee to look into allegations of the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The technical committee had given time till February 8 for people to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their devices were infected by the Pegasus malware.

