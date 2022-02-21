Pegasus row: Committee set up to look into spying charges submits report in SC

Pegasus row: Committee set up to look into spying charges submits report in SC1 min read . 10:44 PM IST
- The apex court will take up pending petitions for hearing on February 23
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pegasus row: A technical committee set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists have submitted its interim report in Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported on Monday.
Pegasus row: A technical committee set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists have submitted its interim report in Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported on Monday.
The top court will take up pending petitions for hearing on February 23.
The top court will take up pending petitions for hearing on February 23.
In October last year, the apex court set up the three-member technical committee to look into allegations of the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in the country.
In October last year, the apex court set up the three-member technical committee to look into allegations of the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in the country.
The technical committee had given time till February 8 for people to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their devices were infected by the Pegasus malware.
The technical committee had given time till February 8 for people to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their devices were infected by the Pegasus malware.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!