1 min read.Updated: 23 Sep 2021, 01:47 PM ISTLivemint
The Supreme Court will set up a technical expert committee to inquire into the Pegasus snooping matter, and an order will be passed next week on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the issue.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the order, which was to be pronounced earlier, will now be delivered next week.