Supreme Court today gave time till June 20 to finish the probe to the court-appointed panel into the Pegasus row. The probe committee informed the court that 29 mobile devices have been examined apart from interaction with several journalists and experts.

The technical committee told the top court that it has examined 29 'infected' mobile phones for spyware, and also has recorded statements of some petitioners, activists and journalists.

The top court will next hear the matter in July, 2022.

“Preferably, the process by technical committee should be over in four weeks and the supervisory judge should be informed. The supervisory judge shall submit his report thereafter. List sometime in July," the CJI said.

The apex court, in October last year, had ordered a probe into the alleged use of the spyware.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware. The Pegasus software is made by Israel-based NSO Group Technologies.