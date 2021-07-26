Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the West Bengal government has set up a two-member inquiry commission to look into allegations of snooping on politicians, officials and journalists using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and ex-Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur are the two members of the government-constituted commission.

The panel will probe the "illegal hacking, tracking and recording of mobile phones in West Bengal", CM Banerjee said.

The decision to form a panel, with retired judges as its members, was taken at a special cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister during the day.

"We thought the Centre would form an inquiry commission or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone-hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle... So we decided to form a 'commission of inquiry' to look into the matter," she said at a press conference here.

"Names of people from West Bengal have figured on the Pegasus target list. The Centre is trying to snoop on everyone. The commission will find out details about this illegal hacking," the CM added.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the top court to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged snooping by the Pegasus spyware.

Launching a scathing attack against the Central Government, CM Banerjee said she had covered the camera of her mobile phone to prevent snooping. "I have plastered my phone because they tap everything, be it video or audio," Mamata Banerjee said.

A massive political row erupted in India and other parts of the globe after media reports claimed that the Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate phones and conduct surveillance on political leaders, government officials and journalists.

