The Union government today submitted in the Supreme Court that it will set up a committee of experts to examine all aspects of the alleged surveillance of Indian citizens with the Israeli Pegasus spyware. “This is a highly technical issue, we will appoint eminent experts to examine all aspects," the Centre said.

It further added that govt's position on alleged Pegasus snooping has already been clarified in Parliament by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The top court had said that it would take a call on August 16 on whether to issue notice to the Centre on pleas seeking probe into the Pegasus row and emphasised that it is not against debate but when the matter is pending in the apex court it should be deliberated upon here.

An international media consortium reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Editors Guild of India has sought in its plea that a special investigation team be set up to conduct a probe into reported surveillance of journalists and others.

