Pellet guns at CJP Protest: SC says graded response required in some cases, directs Delhi govt to provide treatment

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is ready to examine the alleged use of pellet guns during the 'Sansad Chalo' march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on 20 July to protest against the NEET paper leak issue.

According to Bar and Bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant directed the Delhi government to provide medical treatment to the injured petitioner and other similarly placed individuals.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by two persons who allegedly suffered pellet injuries during the student protests. Former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad is the third petitioner. According to Live Law, the petition sought a ban on the use of pellet guns against civilians and compensation for victims.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did the Supreme Court say about the use of pellet guns during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Supreme Court is prepared to examine the alleged use of pellet guns during the CJP-led protest and has directed the Delhi government to provide treatment to those injured. 2 Why are pellet guns used by police during protests? ⌵ Pellet guns are allowed under police rules in exceptional circumstances to manage law and order situations, although their use is being critically evaluated in light of recent protests. 3 How many cases of pellet injuries were reported during the July 20 protest? ⌵ At least three cases of pellet injuries were reported during the violent clashes between protesters and police on July 20. 4 What was Chief Justice Suryan Kant's stance on pellet gun use? ⌵ Chief Justice Suryan Kant implied that the court should establish a protocol for the usage of pellet guns due to concerns about excessive use during protests. 5 Should there be a ban on the use of pellet guns against civilians? ⌵ There is ongoing debate, as the Supreme Court questioned the vague prayer for a complete ban on pellet guns, highlighting the need to challenge such rules through legal avenues.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the prayer seeking a complete ban on the use of metallic pellet guns to deal with law and order situations.

‘Rules allow use of pellet guns in exceptional circumstances’ As per Bar and Bench, Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that “police rules allow the use [of pellet guns] in exceptional circumstances unless you challenge the rules itself…one of the steps of the graded approach is the use of pellet guns.”

Calling the “prayer” vague, Justice Joymalya Bagchi was quoted by Live Law as saying, “Prayers are not to use pellet guns. Police regulations permit in exceptional cases. You have to challenge as ultra vires...”

The advocate, appearing for the petitioner, said the nature of the crowd would determine whether pellets would be used.

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“…there can be rubber, plastic and metallic pellets. These were metallic and recovered from the bodies. The nature of the crowd will determine the use of this as well. Was it a violent mob? No. These metallic pellets were fired,” the advocate said.

Responding to this, Justice Bagchi said the court is “not averse to examining the use of pellets in individual use”.

“You have to show us if graded response use of pellets can be allowed when even bullets are used in some situations…,” Justice Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, CJI Surya Kant said that in light of the alleged “excessive use”, the “prayer should be that the court lays down a protocol regarding the use”.

The advocate argued that there is no standing order of the Delhi Police mandating the use of pellets. “If that is there.. let it be placed…I am sure Union or NCT does not want to fire pellets at students,” the council added.

Besides directing the Delhi government to provide treatment to the injured, the Supreme Court also asked the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the RAF personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar during the protests.

Pellet guns used in 20 July protest Several reports claiming the use of pellet guns by the RAF emerged after the 20 July protest march turned violent. While police denied firing pellet gun shots at the peaceful protesters, photos, videos and accounts by those suffering revealed a different story.

At least three cases of pellet gun injuries surfaced following the clashes between the protesters and police officials on 20 July. An Outlook journalist, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, and 25-year-old Shaikh Irshad Mansoori claimed to have suffered pellet gun wounds.

A pellet gun is a type of air gun or a specialised shotgun used for sport, pest control, or crowd control. It fires small metal or lead projectiles using compressed air, gas, or a spring, rather than gunpowder.

As per reports, pellet guns and shock batons were part of the RAF’s gear, the anti-riot unit under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which was deployed alongside the Delhi Police on 20 July in and around Jantar Mantar.

Govt denies use of pellet guns Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in Parliament earlier this week, "When he [LoP Rahul Gandhi] says the home minister ordered firing on students, then it is something that is ordered by SDM, magistrate, or DM. We have been MLAs, and we know. It is clear he is unaware. There was no firing, only tear gas, and the power to give the order for it is with the magistrate.”

BJP MP Sambit Patra also said at a press conference on Wednesday, “Rahul Gandhi said that bullets were fired at the students. He lied. No bullet was fired. He also lied that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the firing.”