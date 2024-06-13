Pema Khandu and 11 other MLAs were sworn in by Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, PTI reported on June 13. He is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mukto.

Khandu was sworn in by Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several other BJP leaders, including Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Other 11 MLAs were also sworn in as state ministers at the swearing-in ceremony held at DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Third Consecutive Term as CM Khandu, 44, first become CM of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly. The Assembly Elections were held simultaneously with the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

BJP won ten seats unopposed in the state before the elections were held, as per an ANI report.

Tight security arrangements were made ahead of the event. Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said there is great enthusiasm among the people as the BJP is forming the government once again in the state.

“People are very excited. There is enthusiasm among everyone in the state. Once again, the BJP is forming a government in Arunachal under the leadership of Pema Khandu. He will take oath at 11 am today. The Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura, and Sikkim will be there. Our responsibility is increasing because people are trusting us more," Singhal told ANI.

Forming the State Government Khandu on June 12 called on the Governor Parnaik at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), BJP party central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Trun Chugh, Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Biyuram Wahge.

He briefed the Governor about the meeting held by BJP's 46 elected MLAs and informed that they unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State. He staked his claim to form the government.

Under the provisions of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor invited Khandu, to form the Government and take oath as the Chief Minister on June 13.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

