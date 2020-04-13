Penal interest on banks if funds under long-term repo unused for over 30 days

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said banks need to deploy funds raised under the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) within 30 days of the auction or face penal interest.

In a clarification in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs), the central bank said banks have already been given sufficient time to deploy funds availed under TLTRO scheme.

“It has now been decided to allow up to 30 working days for deployment in specified securities for those banks who have availed funds under the first tranche of TLTRO conducted on 27 March," it said. This is expected to deter banks from delaying their investments and help liquidity-starved companies from accessing funds.

RBI said if a bank fails to deploy funds within 30 days, the interest rate on un-deployed funds will increase to the policy repo rate plus 200 basis points (bps) for the number of days these funds remain unused. The repo rate now stands at 4.4% after RBI lowered it by 75 bps last month.

“This incremental interest will have to be paid along with regular interest at the time of maturity," it said.

Under TLTRO scheme, banks will have to invest the amount borrowed under TLTROs in fresh acquisition of securities (over and above their outstanding statement in specified securities it was holding as on 26 March) from primary or the secondary market.

Mint reported on 12 April that result of the TLTROs conducted over three tranches have shown that banks have invested only in high-rated debt papers of companies. Contrary to the regulator's expectation, banks have chosen to invest in bonds with AA rating and above.

The TLTRO was introduced by the RBI to help companies, including financial institutions, manage their cash flow issues in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak. The guidelines stipulate that banks could access three-year funding and use it to invest in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial paper and debentures.

Of this, banks are required to acquire up to 50% of their incremental holdings of eligible instruments from primary market issuances and the remaining 50% from the secondary market. The regulations also allow the exposure under this facility not be accounted for calculating large exposure framework.

Corporate bonds worth ₹91,902 crore and commercial papers worth ₹77,797 crore are coming up for maturity till May end, showed data from Prime Database. Of these corporate bonds, ₹47,579 crore worth of bonds with rating below AAA is due for maturity over the next two months.

According to Care Ratings, TLTROs provide durable liquidity for three years at 4.4% to banks and given that the spread of highly-rated paper is between 80-120 bps over the equivalent GSec, there is a good margin for banks at 2.7-3.2% on such funds.

“There is a boost provided to an extent to the debt market and both commercial papers (CPs) and bonds would find banks as takers. The secondary market operations will help mutual funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) transfer their holdings to banks based on the latter’s preferences," said Care Ratings in a note on 6 April.

