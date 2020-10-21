Penalties for traffic rule violations increased manifold in Andhra

Sources said the Transport Department alone collected fines to the tune of ₹184 crore in 2019-20 financial year as against ₹324 crore the previous year. No specific target has been fixed for the current fiscal but the collections have so far been 'too minimal', mainly because of the coronavirus lockdown, the sources pointed out. The police department, on the other hand, has been collecting over ₹300 crore per annum in the form of fines on vehicle users, a top police official said.