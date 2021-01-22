Penalty for CSR breaches kicks in today, but businesses get spending flexibility

The government on Friday notified sections of the Companies Act prescribing monetary penalty for violation of corporate social responsibility ( CSR ) obligations of businesses and made sweeping changes to rules to make companies more accountable and to offer some flexibility in CSR spending.

In one of three separate orders on Friday, the corporate affairs ministry gave effect to monetary penalty for businesses not spending 2% of net profit on CSR or for not transferring unspent amounts to specified accounts.

The penalty--at least ₹one crore for the defaulting company and at least ₹two lakh for each defaulting officer--was introduced in 2020 to replace a harsher imprisonment provision--maximum three years--for defaulting officers that was brought in a year before. The government opted to remove imprisonment provision in favour of monetary penalty after the corporate sector protested. Monetary penalty for violations kicks in from Friday with the 2020 amendment to the Companies Act taking effect.

Also, a series of steps are notified to make companies more accountable and transparent in their CSR obligations, a government official explained to Mint.

The ministry amended the rules to mandate companies to register their entities conducting CSR, conduct impact assessment of large projects and offered more leeway in the utilisation of CSR funds in the spirit of ease of doing business.

Accordingly, companies are now free to spend more than the mandated 2% of their net profits on CSR in any given year and the excess amount spent can be set off against the CSR spending obligation in future years, subject to riders. This move allows businesses to spend more than their spending obligation to fulfill the community’s needs, especially on Covid-related health and disaster relief work in the short term, and set off the excess spending against their spending obligation in subsequent years. This flexibility is available in perpetuity.

Also, businesses are allowed to allocate upto 5% of their CSR spending in a year on ‘administrative overheads’ or the cost of general management and administration of the CSR work. This, however, does not cover the cost of designing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating a project.

The rules also clarified that the permission given to drug makers and life science companies to consider efforts to develop Covid-19 therapies, vaccines and medical devices as CSR, although these are part of their normal course of business, is applicable for three financial years from FY21-23. The rules also allow companies to rope in international organisations for designing, monitoring and evaluation of their CSR projects.

Businesses can also use CSR funds for overseas training of Indian sports persons representing any state or Union Territory at national level or India at the international level. The new rules also clarified that direct or indirect political contributions are not eligible to be counted as CSR spending. India Inc. spends around ₹15,000-18,000 a year on CSR, as per official estimates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via