Penalty for CSR breaches kicks in today, but businesses get spending flexibility

Accordingly, companies are now free to spend more than the mandated 2% of their net profits on CSR in any given year and the excess amount spent can be set off against the CSR spending obligation in future years, subject to riders. This move allows businesses to spend more than their spending obligation to fulfill the community’s needs, especially on Covid-related health and disaster relief work in the short term, and set off the excess spending against their spending obligation in subsequent years. This flexibility is available in perpetuity.