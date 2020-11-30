Penalty for invoices without QR code deferred till April

New Delhi: The government has deferred till 1 April a penalty provision for issuing invoices without quick response (QR) code by large businesses that was to kick in from Tuesday, said a government official.

The requirement of QR code on retail invoices by businesses with more than ₹500 crore sales was to come into force from 1 December. It has now waived off penalties for breaching this requirement during the 1 December to 31 March period provided the business complies with this requirement from 1 April.

The penalty applicable is under section 125 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, dealing with a general penalty of ₹25,000 if no other specific penalty is prescribed under the law.

Though penalty is waived off, not providing QR code would still be treated as non-compliance under GST. Though section 125 is a residual penal provision under which the penalty has been waived by the government, there is also another provision in the law which deals with penalty for invoices not issued in accordance with the provisions of the law, said an analysis shared by EY.

Industry watchers described the waiver as “much needed." “As many of the industry players were not ready, this waiver would give the requisite time for the industry to be ready for compliance," said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY. (ends)

