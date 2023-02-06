Penalty on small suppliers‘ failure to execute contracts during covid to be returned: Centre
The move gives effect to Sitharaman’s announcement on 1 Feb in her budget speech that in cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the covid period, 95% of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security, will be returned to them by the govt and state-owned companies
NEW DELHI : In a major relief to small suppliers, the Centre on Monday asked various ministries to refund the performance security, bid security and liquidated damages forfeited or deducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×