Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, wrote to PM Modi, “My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil,"