A Class 1 student recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding her woes related to the price rise and, the same has gone viral on social media.
Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, wrote to PM Modi, “My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil,"
In the letter, the six-year-old girl explained that she become upset when she went to a shop to buy Maggi and was sent back. On returning, when her mother asked her to get back to her studies, she chose to write to the Prime Minister instead.
“I was not given Maggie as I had only five rupees. The shopkeeper asked for seven rupees," she said.
Read the full letter here:
Click on the image to enlarge
Kirti's father Vishal Dubey, a lawyer, said that he had posted the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through registered post. “I have sent the letter to PMO through registered post; my daughter wanted it to reach Modiji and she wants to hear from him, too," he said.
