Penguin India says Naravane's memoir not published, vows action after controversy: 'Illegal'

Penguin Random House India issued a clarification on Monday, 9 February, after a controversy erupted over a memoir by former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane — Four Stars of Destiny.

The publisher said it holds the sole publishing rights for Four Stars of Destiny and that the book has not gone into publication and no copies, print or digital, have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public.

In a statement, Penguin Random House India said that “unauthorised distribution” of any copy of the book amounts to “copyright infringement.”

Penguin India's full statement Penguin India said, “In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army.”

“We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India,” the publisher said.

Penguin India added that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute “copyright infringement” and must be immediately ceased.

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased,” it said.

The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

"Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book," it said in a post on X.

It added, "This statement is being issued to place the publisher's position on record."

Controversy over Naravane's memoir A political row erupted over Naravane's unpublished book after the Leader of Opposition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sought to quote from the "pre-print" during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address last week.

Gandhi wanted to read the excerpt from the article about the 2017 Doklam stand-off with China, but could not due to continued interruptions by Union cabinet ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

The treasury benches strongly opposed his remarks.

After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches.

Delhi Police files FIR Meanwhile, the Delhi Police took cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the book Four Stars of Destiny is being circulated, ANI reported.

Delhi Police said on Monday that they have filed an FIR regarding the circulation of an unpublished book by Naravane on social media. The Special Cell reportedly filed a case into the “purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication.”

Delhi Police officials said they have taken up an investigation into the claims of the availability of a pre-print copy of the book.