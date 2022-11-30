Pension payment extended by 3 months for defence pensioners under SPARSH

A press release on Wednesday read that, “Ministry of Defence has approved the extension of pension payment for three months for banks’ pensioners, who migrated to SPARSH, {System for Pension Administration (Raksha)} and whose identification was due in November 2022. It is reiterated that the process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}