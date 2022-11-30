Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Pension payment extended by 3 months for defence pensioners under SPARSH

1 min read . 07:06 PM ISTLivemint
Bank pensioners who migrated to SPARSH, or the System for Pension Administration (Raksha), and whose identification was due in November 2022 have been granted a three-month extension of their pension payments

Bank pensioners who migrated to SPARSH {System for Pension Administration (Raksha)} and whose identification was due in November 2022 will receive an extension of pension payment for three months as per an order approved by Ministry of Defence.

A press release on Wednesday read that, “Ministry of Defence has approved the extension of pension payment for three months for banks’ pensioners, who migrated to SPARSH, {System for Pension Administration (Raksha)} and whose identification was due in November 2022. It is reiterated that the process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension."

The release further read. “Thus, all defence pensioners who are yet to complete their annual identification are requested to complete their annual identification/life certification by February 2023 positively to ensure smooth processing and credit of their pension entitlement."

Annual Identification/Life Certification can be done via the following means:

1] Via the Digital Jeevan Pramaan online/Jeevan Pramaan Face App

· SPARSH Pensioner: Please choose Sanctioning Authority as “Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" & Disbursing Authority as “SPARSH – PCDA (Pensions) Allahabad".

2] Pensioners can complete Annual Identification/Life Certification by logging in https://sparsh.defencepension.gov.in/ and opting for:

· Download & upload Manual Life Certificate (MLC) duly signed by authorized signatory, or

· Select Aadhaar based Digital Life Certificate (DLC)

3] Pensioners may also visit for completing their Annual Identification/Life

Certification at nearest Service Centre established at following agencies:

· Common Service Centres (CSCs) – To find your nearest CSC click here: https://findmycsc.nic.in/

· Nearest DPDO or Defence Accounts Department Service Centre.

· Service centres established by SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

· To locate SPARSH service centres available at Defence Account Department or Banks applicants can visit - https://sparsh.defencepension.gov.in/?page=serviceCentreLocator.

4] Legacy Pensioner (pre-2016 Retiree) who has not yet migrated to SPARSH can perform their Life Certification as was being done by them in previous years.

For performing life certification through Jeevan Pramaan, they have to select respective Sanctioning Authority as “Defence – Jt.CDA(AF) Subroto Park" or Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" or “Defence – PCDA (Navy) Mumbai & Disbursing Authority as your respective pension disbursing bank/DPDO etc.

