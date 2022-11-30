Pension payment extended by 3 months for defence pensioners under SPARSH

Bank pensioners who migrated to SPARSH, or the System for Pension Administration (Raksha), and whose identification was due in November 2022 have been granted a three-month extension of their pension payments
Bank pensioners who migrated to SPARSH {System for Pension Administration (Raksha)} and whose identification was due in November 2022 will receive an extension of pension payment for three months as per an order approved by Ministry of Defence.
A press release on Wednesday read that, “Ministry of Defence has approved the extension of pension payment for three months for banks’ pensioners, who migrated to SPARSH, {System for Pension Administration (Raksha)} and whose identification was due in November 2022. It is reiterated that the process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension."
The release further read. “Thus, all defence pensioners who are yet to complete their annual identification are requested to complete their annual identification/life certification by February 2023 positively to ensure smooth processing and credit of their pension entitlement."
Annual Identification/Life Certification can be done via the following means:
1] Via the Digital Jeevan Pramaan online/Jeevan Pramaan Face App
4] Legacy Pensioner (pre-2016 Retiree) who has not yet migrated to SPARSH can perform their Life Certification as was being done by them in previous years.
For performing life certification through Jeevan Pramaan, they have to select respective Sanctioning Authority as “Defence – Jt.CDA(AF) Subroto Park" or Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" or “Defence – PCDA (Navy) Mumbai & Disbursing Authority as your respective pension disbursing bank/DPDO etc.
