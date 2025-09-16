Pension regulator allows 100% equity NPS plans for non-govt subscribers

India's pension fund regulator has allowed fund managers under the National Pension System (NPS) to roll out tailored schemes, allowing the launch of 100% stock portfolios for non-government subscribers

Advertisement

“The framework removes constraints on diversification and provides subscribers with greater scope for aligning their investments with their evolving retirement and wealth-building goals,” a circular released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Tuesday said.

The PFRDA order will come into effect on 1 October.

Under the multiple scheme framework (MSF), the pension regulator said that NPS subscribers will now be able to hold and manage multiple schemes through Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), compared to the current rules where subscribers can only have a single investment choice per tier associated with one CRA (central recordkeeping agency).

The circular said that fund managers will be permitted to design schemes tailored to specific subscriber personas, such as schemes for self-employed professionals, digital economy (platform-based) workers, or corporate employees where employer co-contributions are facilitated.

Advertisement

Also Read | NPS is an attractive product because of its low cost: PFRDA chairman

Further, the pension regulator said that each scheme may have 2 variants: moderate and high-risk, with the high-risk option allowing up to 100% equity allocation. Pension funds may also introduce low-risk variants at their discretion. The schemes will have a minimum vesting period of 15 years with the option of exiting at age 60 or at the time of retirement.

“By allowing us to launch a composite scheme, we would not only be able to offer a 100% equity allocation for young investors but also invest in multiple asset classes to generate alpha that is important for long-term wealth creation. Having a composite scheme also allows us to hold cash that will allow us greater flexibility in timing the market,” said Sumit Shukla, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Axis Pension Fund.

Advertisement

Sriram Iyer, MD & CEO, HDFC Pension, said the pension fund would also be able to launch hybrid schemes tailored to a specific set of people, like women in their 30s, and mix equity, corporate bonds, government bonds, and alternative investments in them.

Withdrawal before turning 60

Iyer from HDFC Pension said that the current vesting period for existing NPS subscribers is at age 60, which means they can withdraw 60% of their corpus tax-free and put the rest in income-generating annuity products. However, with the new schemes under MSF, if a subscriber starts investing at 30, they will be able to withdraw 60% of their money at 45 (15-year vesting period) and the rest in annuities. They can also choose to hold it and extend it to 75 or move to another scheme, added Iyer.

Advertisement

Shukla from Axis Pension Fund said that under MSF, after 15 years of lock-in or at the age of 60, one can withdraw 60% of the corpus tax-free, while under the old schemes, this option is only available once the subscriber turns 60. Before that, you could only withdraw 20% of the corpus tax-free and annuitize the rest. This is a huge difference, offering more liquidity and flexibility

More fees The pension regulator has also allowed pension fund managers (PFMs) to charge up to 30 basis points, with an added incentive of 10 basis points if that is able to attract more than 80% of new subscribers to a particular scheme. Currently, PFMs can charge between 3 and 9 basis points as fund management fees, and Point of Presence entities (NPS distributors) charge a small fee separately.

Advertisement

“Till now the fund management costs would come to approximately 5-6 basis points, but now that’s been increased to 30 basis points, nearly a five times increase. Even with this, we remain much lower than expenses in the other products like mutual fund, life insurance, etc, but now it will allow us to get into distribution more seriously,” said Shukla, the head of Axis Pension Fund.

What experts say This is the first major change since Sivasubramanian Ramann assumed charge as chairman of PFRDA in June 2025.

Ramneek Kundra, chief investment officer (CIO) of DSP Pension Fund, said that this is the first major overhaul of the NPS architecture and a welcome move to develop the scope of pension fund management in India.

Advertisement

Kulin Patel, CEO and partner at K.A. Pandit Consultants and Actuaries, said, “My initial view is that MSF is a significant and welcome reform, offering PFMs flexibility to innovate and subscribers the ability to personalise their accumulation phase. However, global experience shows that greater flexibility often brings the need for making financial advice for subscribers important, and regulatory safeguards essential to avoid mis-selling. Importantly, the newly announced Forum for Regulatory Coordination for pensions will need to incorporate this MSF into its wider thinking to ensure holistic thinking."

Also Read | Sovereign wealth, pension funds anchor India story despite global jitters

Amit Gopal, Bengaluru-based pension consultant, said that this will need to be regulated and supervised well, else with the advent of the higher fees, the risk of mis-selling will emerge in pension products. Questions such as why sell the traditional NPS when the more lucrative MSF exists come to one's mind. Hopefully, this will not go the mutual fund way, with too many schemes with little differentiation. One hopes the differences will not be mere asset allocation but benefit design, too.