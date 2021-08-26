The marquee contributory pension scheme for informal sector workers is stagnating, with the number of people joining the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) scheme hitting an all-time low.

Fresh enrolment in PM-SYM in the first four months of the current financial year is a mere 15,283 or just 3,821 per month. In July, the number was 3,176, lower than the monthly average this fiscal. In the first 24 days of August, fresh registration by informal sector workers in PM-SYM is a mere 1,223, according to official data of the ministry of labour and employment.

There was an average enrolment of 10,843 per month in PM-SYM in FY21 and at least 115,000 in FY20, according to ministry data available publicly.

The stagnation came as workers in the informal sector faced income and job loss, following the two waves of the coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the country. Surveys have shown that citizens in the lower rung of the income strata, the target audience of the PM-SYM, suffered the most because of the pandemic.

“The enrolment in recent months has been very low. If you look at the first year of its existence (2018-19), about 2.9 million people came on board. The numbers fell subsequently. However, in 2021-22 the registration is almost at a standstill. You cannot ignore the fact that the people that PMSYM targets are in a difficult situation post the pandemic, and we hope the situation will recover gradually as it promises ₹3,000 pension per month," said a government official who did not want to be named.

Cumulatively, so far 4.51 million informal workers have been enrolled since the scheme was rolled out in 2018-19. The contributory pension scheme, billed as a key social security initiative, caters to unorganized sector workers who are in the 18-40 age group and are earning less than ₹15,000 per month. Under the scheme, a worker pays a monthly contribution between ₹55 and ₹200 and a matching contribution is offered by the government. The government has promised a ₹3,000 monthly pension once the workers are 60 years old, irrespective of the contribution made in the scheme.

Experts and economists say that the low enrolments reflect the hardship of the working class following the two waves of the pandemic that battered the economy and the jobs environment in the country.

Besides, multiple schemes in the same space and constraints in scope as compared to the Atal Pension Yojana is also one factor for stagnation in PM-SYM enrolment.

“The targeted beneficiaries of PM-SYM have been through a tough one-and-a-half year since the pandemic outbreak. I have been telling that in a crisis situation, poor and underprivileged segments struggle to save as the choice is between living and saving. The high unemployment rate, the shift of workers from the formal to the informal agri sector, and dwindling income have all contributed to this stagnation," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.

Unlike PM-SYM, the Atal Pension Yojana got better branding and visibility, and it has a wider scope as it does not have an income cap of ₹15,000 per month for people to join the scheme.

