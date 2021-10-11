Pension schemes: The number of subscribers in various pension schemes rose 24 per cent to 4.63 crore as at the end of September 2021, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said on Monday.

As per the authority, the total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago. As of September 30, the assets under management in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA rose to ₹6,67,379 crore as against ₹4,94,930 crore at the end of September 2020, showing annual growth of 34.84 per cent.

The PFRDA administers two pension schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The total number of subscribers under APY grew 32.13% to 312.94 lakh as of September 30, 2021, according to the PFRDA data.

