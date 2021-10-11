Pension schemes subscribers rise to 4.63 crore at Sept-end, says PFRDA

Pension schemes subscribers rise to 4.63 crore at Sept-end, says PFRDA1 min read . 10:15 PM IST
- The total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pension schemes: The number of subscribers in various pension schemes rose 24 per cent to 4.63 crore as at the end of September 2021, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said on Monday.
Pension schemes: The number of subscribers in various pension schemes rose 24 per cent to 4.63 crore as at the end of September 2021, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said on Monday.
As per the authority, the total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago. As of September 30, the assets under management in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA rose to ₹6,67,379 crore as against ₹4,94,930 crore at the end of September 2020, showing annual growth of 34.84 per cent.
As per the authority, the total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago. As of September 30, the assets under management in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA rose to ₹6,67,379 crore as against ₹4,94,930 crore at the end of September 2020, showing annual growth of 34.84 per cent.
The PFRDA administers two pension schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The total number of subscribers under APY grew 32.13% to 312.94 lakh as of September 30, 2021, according to the PFRDA data.
The PFRDA administers two pension schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The total number of subscribers under APY grew 32.13% to 312.94 lakh as of September 30, 2021, according to the PFRDA data.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!