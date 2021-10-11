Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pension schemes subscribers rise to 4.63 crore at Sept-end, says PFRDA

Pension schemes subscribers rise to 4.63 crore at Sept-end, says PFRDA

Premium
The PFRDA administers two pension schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).
1 min read . 10:15 PM IST Livemint

  • The total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pension schemes: The number of subscribers in various pension schemes rose 24 per cent to 4.63 crore as at the end of September 2021, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said on Monday.

Pension schemes: The number of subscribers in various pension schemes rose 24 per cent to 4.63 crore as at the end of September 2021, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said on Monday.

As per the authority, the total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago. As of September 30, the assets under management in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA rose to 6,67,379 crore as against 4,94,930 crore at the end of September 2020, showing annual growth of 34.84 per cent.

As per the authority, the total number of subscribers in pension schemes had stood at 3.74 crore in the same month a year ago. As of September 30, the assets under management in various pension schemes regulated by PFRDA rose to 6,67,379 crore as against 4,94,930 crore at the end of September 2020, showing annual growth of 34.84 per cent.

The PFRDA administers two pension schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The total number of subscribers under APY grew 32.13% to 312.94 lakh as of September 30, 2021, according to the PFRDA data. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

How beneficial is Covid-19 vaccine for children? AIIMS ...

Premium

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 95.80 crore ...

Premium

Coal India stock will last for at least 20 days, says C ...

Premium

Covaxin Covid vaccine for children: Here's what expert ...

The PFRDA administers two pension schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The total number of subscribers under APY grew 32.13% to 312.94 lakh as of September 30, 2021, according to the PFRDA data. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

How beneficial is Covid-19 vaccine for children? AIIMS ...

Premium

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 95.80 crore ...

Premium

Coal India stock will last for at least 20 days, says C ...

Premium

Covaxin Covid vaccine for children: Here's what expert ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!