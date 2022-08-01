Pensioners alert: EPFO launches new facility to submit digital life certificates. Details here1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
- Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav launched the face authentication technology for pensioners
This is some good news for over 73 lakh of pensioners across the country. Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday introduced a new facility for pensioners to submit their digital life certificate. With the new ‘face recognition facility’, pensioners can now easily submit their digital life certificate on the EPFO portal from anywhere in the country.
Here is all you need you know about EPFO ‘face recognition facility’ for pensioners
1) EPFO ‘face recognition facility’ will aid aged pensioners who face difficulties in getting their bio-metrics (Finger print & Iris) captured due to old age for filing the life certificate.
2) Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav launched the face authentication technology for pensioners, stated a labour ministry statement.
3) The CBT in its 231st meeting gave in-principal approval for centralized disbursal of pension for further improving the EPFO services for pensioners.
4) All pensioners of Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS’95) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing pension.
5) Digital life certificates, introduced from 2015-16, allow pensioners to use their Aadhaar card number to obtain the certificate after biometric verification.
As per the revised agenda of the 231st CBT meeting, the proposal to hike investment in equity or related schemes was withdrawn.
At present, EPFO can invest 5 to 15 per cent of the investible deposits in equity or equity-related schemes.
The proposal to revise the limit to 20 per cent has been vetted and approved by the EPFO advisory body Finance Audit and Investment Committee (FAIC).
The recommendation of FAIC was to be taken up by the EPFO apex decision-making body CBT for consideration and approval.
