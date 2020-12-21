In a major relief to central government pensioners amid the coronavirus pandemic, the date for submission of Life Certificate has been extended up to 28 February 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

"This decision has been taken considering all the sensitivities to avoid pandemic risk emanating from gathering of crowds at the pension disbursing banks," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Last month, the retirement fund body, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extended the deadline for Life Certificate submission to 28 February.

The statement released by Ministry of Labour and Employment said, "Due to the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to February 28, 2021, for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the pensioners drawing pension under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995 and whose Life Certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021."

The annual Life Certificate is mandatory for the continuation of pension. There are different ways to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra:

Submission of Life Certificate through traditional way

The Life Certificate can be submitted either by the traditional method in which the pensioners are required to visit the bank branch disbursing their pension

Submission of Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan portal

In online method, a pensioner can submit their Life Certificate digitally from home by attaching an UIDAI authenticated biometric device to their personal computer or mobile. In order to submit Life Certificate digitally, the pensioners have to ensure that their Pension account is linked with Aadhaar Number.

Submission of Life Certificate through Doorstep banking facility

-In order to avail doorstep banking for submission of Life Certificate, one has to download Doorstep Banking App.

-Select Your bank and place your request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate.

-Enter your pension account number and verify it.

-You can see Doorstep services charges, click on proceed. You can avail of this service by paying just nominal fees

-After submitting your request, you will get an SMS mentioning the name of agent.

-The bank agent will visit your home address and complete the Life Certificate submission process.

Recently, DoPPW took an innovative decision to rope in Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to facilitate Digital Life Certificate (DLC). Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the DoPPW is on the verge of introducing the face-recognition technology to submit digital life certificate through a simple Android phone without attaching any biometric device. Using this facility. it would be possible to establish the identity of a person through the face-recognition technique.

