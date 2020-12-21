The statement released by Ministry of Labour and Employment said, "Due to the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to February 28, 2021, for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the pensioners drawing pension under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995 and whose Life Certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021."