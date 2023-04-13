Pentagon leaks: US concerned over UN Secy Gen's accommodation of Russia

Pentagon leaks: US concerned over UN Secy Gen's accommodation of Russia2 min read . 12:14 PM IST
- Among the contents of the leaked documents are candid remarks from Guterres regarding the conflict in Ukraine and various African leaders.
Recent leaked classified documents indicate that the US government perceives the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, as being overly accommodating towards Russian interests.
As per a report by BBC, the files reveal that Washington has been closely monitoring Guterres, including private communications with his deputy.
These documents are part of a larger leak of secret information that US officials are actively investigating. Among the contents of the leaked documents are candid remarks from Guterres regarding the conflict in Ukraine and various African leaders.
One leaked document pertains to a grain deal in the Black Sea region that was facilitated by the UN and Turkey in July due to concerns about a potential global food crisis. The document indicates that Guterres, in an effort to preserve the deal, showed eagerness to accommodate Russia's interests, including efforts to enhance Russia's ability to export, even if it involved sanctioned entities or individuals from Russia.
The assessment claimed that his actions in February were undermining broader efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.
This led to discomfort among UN officials, who were concerned about the perception that the world's top diplomat was being lenient towards Moscow.
Russia has repeatedly raised concerns about the negative impact of international sanctions on its exports of grain and fertilizer. It has even threatened to suspend cooperation with BSGI (Black Sea Grain and Inspection) on at least two occasions unless its concerns are addressed.
While Russian grain and fertilizer are not officially subjected to international sanctions, Russia claims to have encountered challenges related to shipping and insurance for its exports.
According to John Kirby, the national security spokesperson for the United States, the government is actively working to investigate and uncover the source of the leaked information.
"This was a series of dangerous leaks. We don't know who's responsible, we don't know why. And we are assessing the national security implications, and right now there is also a criminal investigation," he said during President Joe Biden's trip to Belfast on Wednesday.
