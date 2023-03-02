New Delhi: Pent-up demand in the economy will sustain and India has the potential to grow at 6.5-7% over the medium term as balance sheets of lenders have been repaired, chief economic advisor (CEA) in the finance ministry V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

Nageswaran said that India’s potential economic growth rate is 6-6.5% according to some estimates and the economy’s average growth rate in the last three years is still well short of the potential. “So there is room for pent up demand to come through," the CEA said.

“I feel that the medium term potential is 6.5-7% because we are having two important tailwinds in our favor. One is the financial sector balance sheet that are well repaired and the second is the digital public infrastructure," said Nageswaran. He said he wanted to study the impact of digital public infrastructure on economic growth in terms of the increased formalisation of the economy that it is bringing about.

In response to a question whether 6.5-7% growth was sufficient for India to become a developed nation in 25 years, he said it would be difficult to give a precise answer for such a long time horizon.

“At the end of the day, the context also keeps changing. So what is the potential for growth in a year of global growth is different from what is the potential when global growth is slower," he said.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on 31 January had said that cleaner balance sheets of banking, non-banking and the corporate sectors have led to a fresh credit cycle.

The survey had said that cleaner balance sheets have led to enhanced lending by financial institutions and gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks has declined to a seven-year low of 5%. The Survey pointed out that growth in credit offtake and increased private capital expenditure would usher in a virtuous investment cycle.

Latest official data showed that India’s economy had expanded at 4.4% in the December quarter. The official forecast for FY23 is a 7% growth.