Pent-up demand will sustain: CEA

“I feel that the medium term potential is 6.5-7% because we are having two important tailwinds in our favor. One is the financial sector balance sheet that are well repaired and the second is the digital public infrastructure," said Nageswaran. He said he wanted to study the impact of digital public infrastructure on economic growth in terms of the increased formalisation of the economy that it is bringing about.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}