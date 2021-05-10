"After testing positive for COVID-19, people are spreading fear of the disease from inside their homes to outside. Deaths are also taking place due to this fear. In such a scenario, it is our responsibility not to spread fear of COVID," Khanna said.
For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the biggest contributors to India's COVID-19 tally, according to Union health ministry data.
According to an official statement, the state recorded 23,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed its tally to 15,03,490 while 296 more fatalities took the death toll to 15,464.
On his visit to the medical college, Khanna said COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital are satisfied with the treatment being given to them.
He claimed that there has been a decline in the number of patients due to the government's proactiveness. The number of patients has dropped to 78,000 from 3.10 lakh on April 30.