Home >News >India >People also dying due to fear of Covid-19: UP minister

A medic collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the rise in cases, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.
1 min read . 05:32 AM IST PTI

Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna on Sunday said that people who test positive for COVID-19 are spreading fear of the disease and that is also causing many deaths.

It is everyone's responsibility not to spread fear, he told reporters after visiting the medical college here.

Khanna also visited the hospital's ICU ward.

"After testing positive for COVID-19, people are spreading fear of the disease from inside their homes to outside. Deaths are also taking place due to this fear. In such a scenario, it is our responsibility not to spread fear of COVID," Khanna said.

For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the biggest contributors to India's COVID-19 tally, according to Union health ministry data.

According to an official statement, the state recorded 23,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed its tally to 15,03,490 while 296 more fatalities took the death toll to 15,464.

On his visit to the medical college, Khanna said COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital are satisfied with the treatment being given to them.

He claimed that there has been a decline in the number of patients due to the government's proactiveness. The number of patients has dropped to 78,000 from 3.10 lakh on April 30.

Khanna also claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen or hospitals beds in Shahjahanpur.

"You can bring your patients, we will admit them," he said.

