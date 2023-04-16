People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are ‘vultures’: Owaisi3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- The incident has raised significant concerns about the state of law and order, as per Owaisi.
Soon after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the incident a "cold-blooded murder" and criticized those who are celebrating the deaths, referring to them as "vultures."
