The Chhattisgarh government has mandated a COVID-19 test for all passengers at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders coming to the state amid the increasing number of coronavirus infections.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday reviewed the current status of coronavirus infection in 10 districts of the state, preventive measures and arrangements made for the treatment of patients in a virtual meeting held at his residence office.

"Amid increasing COVID-19 caseload, passengers coming from outside to be tested at airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders. Testing to be done in rural areas as well," said Baghel.

The CM added that in the rural areas where more infection cases are coming up, arrangements should be made for conducting special campaigns to test every person, keeping them separate, and monitoring them.

"Proper arrangements to be made for sending migrants to isolation centres and hospitals," Baghel added.

He further instructed the senior officers of the Health Department to make sure that the availability of essential medical devices including testing kits, oxygen cylinders, Remedisvir and necessary medicines are continuous. In all districts, medical staff should be recruited according to need immediately.

Baghel further said black marketing of essential medicines should be strictly prohibited and strict action needs to be taken against those involved in such activities.

Chhattisgarh reported 12345 new COVID-19 cases and 170 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 1,28,019 active coronavirus cases.

