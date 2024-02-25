Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  4 dead after explosion at firecracker factory in UP's Kaushambi

4 dead after explosion at firecracker factory in UP's Kaushambi

Livemint

Four people lost their lives and several people were injured after an explosion took place at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Sunday

Four people lost their lives after an explosion took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Sunday (Representative image)

At least four people lost their lives after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Sunday, police officials told ANI.

More than five people were injured in the accident and are now undergoing treatment. The factory is far away from the residential area in Kaushambi's Bharwari town under the Kokhraj police station area.

"There has been a fire in a firecracker factory in Bharwari. As per the information, there are four casualties and some people are injured. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The factory is far away from the residential area... The rescue operation is underway... They had the license to manufacture and sell. 5-6 people are injured..." Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Srivastava said.

(More to come)

