An Indian woman and her daughter, who were safely evacuated from war-torn Gaza and reached the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, have said they are now looking forward to their homeward journey to Kashmir, reported PTI Lubna Nazir Shaboo, an Indian national from Jammu & Kashmir living in Gaza, and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border (between Gaza and Egypt) on Monday evening, with the help of Indian diplomatic missions in the region and reached the Egyptian capital the next day, the report said. Also Read | The economic consequences of the Gaza War “I safely crossed over from Gaza at the Rafah border and am now awaiting my return to Kashmir," PTI quoted Shabooas saying from Cairo. The return journey plan was in the works, she added. Her two children (one son and one daughter) have been already staying in Cairo to study. Shaboo thanked the Indian diplomatic missions in the region for making their evacuation possible from Gaza. Soon after the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out on October 7, Shaboo reached out to PTI seeking help. Indian ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte received Shaboo and her daughter soon after they reached Cairo. The Embassy also tweeted a photo of the Indian ambassador Gupte with Shaboo and her daughter. Also Read | Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Gopal Rai calls meeting for air pollution control, forms Special Task Force “Amb @AjitVGupte received Mrs Lubna Nazir Shaboo, Indian national who has just arrived safely in Cairo, after being evacuated from Gaza. She and her family are in good health. Mrs Lubna expressed deep gratitude to @indembcairo, @indemtel and @ROIRamallah for their assistance (sic)."

Sharing a video with PTI, which she had recorded at the Rafah border after reaching the Egyptian side, Shaboo described the situation in Gaza.

“The situation was too bad in Gaza. We did not have water, electricity or internet and the telecommunication was too bad. We went through a very bad phase over there. The situation is worsening day by day. There are people who are dying every day and there are people who are injured and there are dead people who are also lying under the debris."

“There is a scarcity of everything. Food supplies, medicines. There is no medical care. Hospitals are out of service. Bombardment is happening everywhere," she said in the video and added: “I hope that this video will reach the people and it will convey the message that Gaza is getting choked by every second."

“There is no phone, there is no electricity. There is no internet and on Thursday, they are going to declare Gaza to be out of any telecommunication service. There will be no communication anymore. And we will not be knowing what is going on in Gaza anymore. Gaza is in a very bad situation (sic)," she described.

