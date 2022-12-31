People fleeing Joshimath town in Uttarakhand amid land subsidence scare

People fleeing Joshimath town in Uttarakhand amid land subsidence scare1 min read . 04:56 PM IST
Following incidents of local land subsidence, residents of Joshimath Town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been evacuating their homes in search of safer locations. Huge cracks have appeared in the houses of the area due to this land subsidence which is known as the vertical sinking of land in an area.
Joshimath Town now faces a significant problem with the winter months and the risk of house collapse from landslides. Landslides have severely damaged nine wards in Joshimath town. People in the city area are becoming increasingly alarmed as the cracks in the walls and floors of the homes are growing deeper every day.
More than 3000 people from 576 houses in the city area have been impacted by this subsidence, according to Joshimath's municipal president, Shailendra Pawar. "The municipality is conducting an inspection of every home. Several individuals have also left their homes, "he stated.
Like the other 574 houses in the town area, which have also developed significant cracks, land subsidence has completely engulfed Madhavi Sati's home, the former municipal president of Joshimath.
She remarked, "I have no choice but to live in a wreck." The DM of Chamoli visited the area, but no decision has been made as of yet, she added.
A delegation from Joshimath will soon travel to Dehradun to meet with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and demand that the subsidence victims receive rehabilitation.
(With inputs from ANI)
