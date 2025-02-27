As the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that every section of society united in Maha Kumbh, reflecting the unforgettable ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’.

The 45-day-long religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, yet devotees continue to arrive at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.

Here's what PM Modi said In a blog post, PM Modi said, “I know that such a vast event was not easy. I pray to Mother Ganga... Mother Yamuna... Mother Saraswati... O Mother, if there has been any deficiency in our worship, please forgive us. To the people, who are the form of God for me, if there has been any shortcoming in serving the devotees, I seek forgiveness from the people as well.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The Maha Kumbh has concluded...the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh."

In the blog, PM Modi described the event as a symbolic awakening of the nation's consciousness, marking the end of centuries of subjugation and the rise of a new era.

He noted that the huge number of devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh is not just a record but it "has also laid a strong foundation for many centuries to keep our culture and heritage strong and rich".

Hailing the management at Prayagraj, PM said, “Today, the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj has become a subject of research for management professionals as well as planning and policy experts from all over the world.”

The PM said the festival inspires us to have unity and harmony.

“Today, India, which is proud of its heritage, is moving ahead with a new energy. This is the sound of change in the era, which is going to write a new future for the country,” he added.

PM Modi welcomed the fact that there was a huge particpation of the youth in the event and said it showed that the youth would take forwards the values and culture of India.

People from every section and every region of society united in this Maha Kumbh. This unforgettable scene of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat became a grand festival of self-confidence in crores of countrymen, the PM said.

On the cleanliness of rivers, the PM said, “The cleanliness of our rivers, like the Ganga and Yamuna, is connected to our journey of life. It becomes our responsibility to celebrate every river, whether small or large, as a life-giving mother, and to celebrate river festivals as per our convenience. This grand Kumbh has inspired us to keep our rivers clean continuously and to strengthen this movement.”

He further highlighted that over 66 crore 21 lakh devotees took the sacred dip in the holy Triveni during Mahakumbh 2025.

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days included Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).