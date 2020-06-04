People in Delhi-NCR lack awareness about air pollution, says report

NEW DELHI: A survey conducted by the Lung Care Foundation showed that there was massive unawareness regarding air pollution among public in the national capital region (NCR). It also found that people were unaware about government initiatives and necessary precautions taken to control high levels of pollution.

According to the air pollution knowledge, attitude and practice survey, 92% respondents were unaware of the difference between PM 2.5 and PM 10. While 92.2% participants were unaware of the closest air quality monitor in their areas, 71% respondents had never seen the screen displaying severe/poor/good air quality.

“This shows people don't know how, when and where to check about air quality," said the report, which is supported by the public affairs section of the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The study was conducted in Delhi-NCR among 1,757 individuals to check their knowledge, attitude and perception level regarding air pollution. Majority of the respondents were males (68.8%), while 31.2% were females. The survey covered students, youth, elderly, women and men of all age groups ranging from 12 to 93 years, from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

According to the survey, majority of the respondents did not take enough measures to protect themselves, with 60% not using a mask regularly. Most respondents rated vehicular pollution as the first source of air pollution followed by waste burning and industries emissions.

Interestingly, 78.1% of the respondents were unaware of any programs or initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government to tackle air pollution in the city. This comes at a time when the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has taken various steps including implementation of the odd-even scheme for vehicles.

