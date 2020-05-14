NEW DELHI : The Haryana government on Thursday gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that movement of people who are engaged in essential services but not limited to government as well as private doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers etc. shall be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on production of e-passes during the lockdown.

“The aforesaid undertakings/statements are taken on record and the Government of Haryana is held bound by the same. In the event of breach of any of the aforesaid statements/undertakings, the petitioner shall be at liberty to file appropriate legal proceedings against the officials of Government of Haryana in accordance with law." The court order reads.

The plea filed by one OP Gupta through advocate Nitin Garg had sought action against State of Haryana for adopting a restrictive policy and not allowing the movement of people involved in essential services like doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, staff of Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporations etc. between Delhi and Haryana.

Additional Advocate General of Government of Haryana, during the course of hearing, gave an undertaking in respect to free movement of trucks carrying both the essential as well as non- essential goods between Delhi and Haryana (except to and fro between Containment Zones) as well as transiting through Haryana shall be allowed.

The undertaking included that the Delhi - Haryana border would be open and the roads near the border have not been dug up. The said border shall be kept open and shall be manned by security personnel.

He added that people in essential services shall not be quarantined unless and until they test positive for COVID-19 or have been found in contact with COVID-19 patient.

Haryana government said that e-passes shall be issued to all the aforesaid individuals within thirty minutes of receipt of the applications. Each e-pass shall be valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and could be used for multiple visits.

The high court, in its order, also recorded its appreciation for the services rendered by the petitioner, advocates and the officials for their assistance as without their cooperation it would not have been possible to dispose of the present contentious matter within a short period during the lockdown.

PTI contributed to this story

