Malviya Nagar fire: 18, including foreigners, killed after massive fire at restaurant

A massive fire swept through a restaurant in Malviya Nagar of Delhi has killed as many as 18 persons. Officials have said that of the 18 dead, many are foreigners. The fire broke out around 9:30 am in the morning and fire services was informed.
As soon as the fire services reached the location, they evacuated many from the basement of the restaurant. Authorities had earlier confirmed 10 deaths, but the toll steadily increased over time. The death count has now risen to 18.
Earlier, the Delhi Police had informed that 11 people were rescued from the incident spot by the Delhi Fire Service personnel and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, the Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is present at the spot.
"A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot. Further details awaited," the earlier statement said.
Former AAP MLA, who represented Malviya Nagar constituency, Somnath Bharti, said, “The fire broke out due to a short circuit at 8 am today. The fire spread to the kitchen and then to the upper floors of the adjoining hotel. I am also involved in the rescue operation here.”
“Several people suffered due to gas and smoke. We expect the Delhi govt to give compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of the victims and probe the matter,” he said.
Further details are awaited