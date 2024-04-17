The car was heading towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway

As many as 10 people were killed after a car rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The car was speeding when it hit a stationary truck.

Inspector of Nadiad Rural police station Kirit Chaudhary told news agency PTI that the car was heading towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," he said.

Pankaj Desai, the Nadiad MLA, told PTI that the truck possibly stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the driver of the speeding car did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.

Kheda SP Rajesh Gadhvi told ANI that the truck was parked on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway due to a technical fault. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Civil administration reached the spot immediately to rescue the bodies from the car," he said while adding that the police is trying to contact the relatives of the deceased.

"Teams have been formed to smoothly complete the legal procedure going forward," Gadhvi added.

