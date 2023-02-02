As the Hindenburg-Adani controversy brews, Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded a probe into “investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value". Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government for lending money to "such companies", and accused it of putting pressure on the banks.

"All Opposition parties have decided to raise their voices against the economic scam in the Parliament. Either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a team under the supervision of the CJI of Supreme Court should investigate this," he asserted following a meeting of like-minded Opposition parties.

The lawmakers have also sought a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.

Kharge said that the Opposition's calls for discussion on the issue had been rejected repeatedly by the Parliament.

"Our notices get rejected. When we raise important issues, no time is given for discussion on them. Money of poor people is there in LIC, SBI and other national banks and it is being given to selected companies…People are losing crores of rupees by investing in LIC, SBI and other nationalised banks," he added.

Lok Sabha proceeding was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes in the House as opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion recent report released by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

(With inputs from agencies)