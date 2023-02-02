'People lost crores lost by investing in LIC, other PSBs': Opposition leaders demand probe into 'economic scam'
LoP Kharge said that the Opposition's calls for discussion on the issue had been rejected repeatedly by the Parliament.
As the Hindenburg-Adani controversy brews, Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded a probe into “investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value". Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government for lending money to "such companies", and accused it of putting pressure on the banks.
