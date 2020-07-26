Home >News >India >People move to temporary shelters in flood-hit Nagaon in Assam

NAGAON : Normal life has been disrupted in Nagaon district due to floods caused by continuous rainfall in the region. People have moved their belongings and animals to temporary shelters.

"I have taken refuge in a school. We are getting food here. There is a lot of water in our house and on our way back. We cannot go right now. Government officials keep giving information about the places where we reside," one of the flood-affected victims told ANI.

Three more people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam on Friday, taking the death toll to 96 in the state. The State Disaster Management Authority said that the death toll due to floods has risen to 96.

The flood situation has worsened after gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project were opened to release at least 25 metres of water in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Friday.

Floods have wreaked havoc in various districts of Assam for the fourth time this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

