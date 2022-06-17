India reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 63,063, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
India has been recording a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the past month. This sudden surge is driven by cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra and a few other states.
The state of Maharashtra on Friday reported a total of 4,165 new active Covid-19 cases today, of which capital city Mumbai accounted for 2,255 new cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,323 new Covid cases, while Tamil Nadu logged 552, West Bengal reported 192, and Goa reported 112 on Thursday.
The Nagaland government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation with the number of fresh cases maintaining a rising trend in several parts of the country, an official said on Thursday.
At such a time, the Lok Nayak Hospital Director Suresh Kumar has pointed out that only patients who have chronic diseases are getting admitted to hospitals after contracting Covid-19.
He further stated that most of the people who are getting admitted to hospitals have recovered and are showing a trend of getting better. Notably very few have required oxygen support as well.
Assuaging fears of a fourth Covid wave in the country, Kumar emphasised that people should get their third Covid booster dose. He said that recovery in patients who are getting hospitalised now is faster.
“They're having mild symptoms. People must get 3rd dose," Kumar added.
In view of rising Covid cases across the nation, the health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in Covid-19 cases.
States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
Of the increasing caseload in India, Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3,948 Covid cases, Maharashtra has 20,634 cases, Haryana recorded 2,364 cases, while Kerala reported more than 17,955 Covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 2,313 active cases, Karnataka reported 4,371 active cases so far.
The increasing Covid numbers are pushing positivity rate in upward direction as country’s daily positivity rate has reached 2.47% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.41%.
