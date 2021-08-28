Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >People need to behave responsibly during festivals: Maharashtra CM amid COVID

People need to behave responsibly during festivals: Maharashtra CM amid COVID

Earlier, in a directive to the states, Centre's asked them to ensure there is no crowding during the upcoming festivals.
1 min read . 10:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Health experts fear upcoming festivals may act as super spreaders, with a new variant of the virus already being detected in Maharashtra and some other states, the CM said

Noting that festivals may act as super spreaders, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged citizens to behave responsibly.  

In a public appeal, Thackeray on Saturday sought cooperation from political and social groups as well as all spheres of society as COVID-19 continued to hang over everyone's heads like the "sword of Damocles".

Earlier, in a directive to the states, Centre's asked them to ensure there is no crowding during the upcoming festivals.

Maharashtra and the rest of the country had succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, but there was need to continue focusing on testing, tracing and treatment as well as following all COVID-19 protocols, he said. 

Health experts fear upcoming festivals may act as super spreaders, with a new variant of the virus already being detected in Maharashtra and some other states, the CM said, adding that people needed to behave responsibly.

Maharashtra reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official said. 

As many as 4,455 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, which took the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,59,906, he added. Maharashtra now has 51,821 active cases. 

There are 2,92,530 people in home quarantine and 2,357 in institutional quarantine.

There are 2,92,530 people in home quarantine and 2,357 in institutional quarantine.

(With inputs from agencies)

