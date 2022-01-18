People not willing to get vaccinated can stay at home, says Assam CM

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm. The dine-in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity till 9 pm, while the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm. The opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses is up to 9 pm.