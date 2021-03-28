India has put up a spirited fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in the 75th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

The PM lauded corona-warriors and the discipline of the people during last year's janata curfew.

"It was in March last year that the nation heard about janata curfew. From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against Covid-19," PM Modi said.

"The respect has been shown to corona-warriors through clapping, clanging of utensils, lamp lighting touched the heart of the corona warriors," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that last year the question was whether there would be a vaccine for Covid-19 and by when would it be rolled out but today the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India.

The statements came on the day the country crossed the six-crore mark in vaccination. India has so far administered 6,02,69,782 anti-Covid jabs.

The five-crore mark in vaccination was crossed on 23 March.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

In Sunday's episode, the PM thanked listeners for their continued support to the programme.

"It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," PM Modi said.





