OPEN APP
Home >News >India >People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos
Residents carrying their children stand on a road after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Srinagar. (REUTERS)
Residents carrying their children stand on a road after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Srinagar. (REUTERS)

People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people rushing out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred in Tajikistan late on Friday night. Strong tremors were felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and even in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand too.

The epicentre of the earthquake is still unclear but initial inputs suggest that the tremors originated from Tajikistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of Social Capital,

Chamath Palihapitiya, king of SPACs, wants you to know he’s next Warren Buffett

6 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Fire and rescue personnel work after an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur.

Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the White House in Washington, U.S.

Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights

2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Uttarakhand flash floods: Search operations are underway in Chamoli

Uttarakhand flash floods: Search operations underway at Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 08:42 AM IST

NDRC chief Satya Pradhan said that the National Center for Seismology has confirmed the epicentre of the earthquake in Tajikistan.

However, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or casualties reported after the quake.

Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people running out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said the tremours forced him to move out of his house as the "ground was shaking".

"Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket and ran. I didn't remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet 'earthquake' while the damn ground was shaking," tweeted Abdullah.

Earlier this week, the Modi government informed the Parliament that as many as 965 earthquakes measuring 3 and more on the Richter Scale were recorded in the Delhi-NCR alone last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout