An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred in Tajikistan late on Friday night. Strong tremors were felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and even in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand too.

The epicentre of the earthquake is still unclear but initial inputs suggest that the tremors originated from Tajikistan.

NDRC chief Satya Pradhan said that the National Center for Seismology has confirmed the epicentre of the earthquake in Tajikistan.

However, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or casualties reported after the quake.

Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people running out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region.

In pics- People carrying their kids while standing at the middle of a road during massive earthquake in Srinagar. #Srinagar #Kashmir #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mtcPknDvVg — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) February 12, 2021

#WATCH | A ceiling fan shook as the earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.



As per National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake was in Tajikistan. pic.twitter.com/U9Lo39kOjJ — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said the tremours forced him to move out of his house as the "ground was shaking".

"Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket and ran. I didn't remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet 'earthquake' while the damn ground was shaking," tweeted Abdullah.

Earlier this week, the Modi government informed the Parliament that as many as 965 earthquakes measuring 3 and more on the Richter Scale were recorded in the Delhi-NCR alone last year.

