People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:02 AM IST
- Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people rushing out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred in Tajikistan late on Friday night. Strong tremors were felt in parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and even in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand too.
The epicentre of the earthquake is still unclear but initial inputs suggest that the tremors originated from Tajikistan.
Chamath Palihapitiya, king of SPACs, wants you to know he’s next Warren Buffett6 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Uttarakhand flash floods: Search operations underway at Tapovan tunnel1 min read . 08:42 AM IST
NDRC chief Satya Pradhan said that the National Center for Seismology has confirmed the epicentre of the earthquake in Tajikistan.
However, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or casualties reported after the quake.
Pictures and videos surfacing on social media platforms show people running out of their homes in Srinagar, and even in the Delhi-NCR region.
Earthquake strikes during Rahul Gandhi's live session. Watch his reaction1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
India set for funding wave with flurry of IPOs in 20212 min read . 05:12 AM IST
Indian Railways to introduce modern Tejas AC sleeper coaches. See photos2 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said the tremours forced him to move out of his house as the "ground was shaking".
"Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket and ran. I didn't remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet 'earthquake' while the damn ground was shaking," tweeted Abdullah.
Earlier this week, the Modi government informed the Parliament that as many as 965 earthquakes measuring 3 and more on the Richter Scale were recorded in the Delhi-NCR alone last year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.